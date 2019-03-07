OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Pitchin’ in and keepin’ it clean

The Community View writer believes if everyone pitches in picking up trash, Kingman would look pristine. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Community View writer believes if everyone pitches in picking up trash, Kingman would look pristine. (Daily Miner file photo)

Pam Tallman, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 7, 2019 7:30 p.m.

I have adopted many things in my life, mostly abandoned kittens and geriatric cats, but now I have taken on something unusual – at least for me. I have adopted a road. Fountain Hills Road to be exact.

To find it, go north on Stockton Hill Road to the first cattle guard and take a right. That’s it, my baby. Though it’s not furry and it doesn’t purr, I’m still a proud road mother. (Maybe I should find a term that doesn’t make me sound like a hog-riding, leather-bar queen.)

Why that road, you might ask. Because on my daily walks, I got tired of seeing all the trash tossed by uncaring litterers. I said to myself, “Someone should do something.” And then I thought, “Hey, you’re someone.”

On my next walk, I brought a huge garbage bag. I picked up 40-ounce bottles of Miller’s Draft, 24-ounce tallboys of Budweiser, plastic grocery bags, crushed soda cans, empty cigarette packs, rusty tins of chewing tobacco, McDonald’s bags, and string cheese wrappers. I retrieved so much detritus that the bag got too heavy to carry. I felt like a reverse Santa, only sweatier. That’s when I made a desperate 911 call to my husband, “Frank, help! Bring the truck!”

After that overflowing bag of offal, I thought my next walk would be a trash-free joy to my senses. Boy, was I wrong. Actually – tallboy. Somehow the Miller’s bottles, Budweiser cans, and string cheese wrappers were back. I picked them up again, but these three castoffs reappeared every day. I began to wonder if I’d stumbled upon some evil scientist’s captive breeding program.

Not to name call – no, forget it – let’s name call, I dubbed these dumpers the Miller Marauder, the Budweiser Bandit and the String Cheese Stinker. And to you three – you know who you are – I have one thing to say: “Stop it! One man’s trash is another man’s – a trash!”

Kingman is blessed with such spectacular scenery – especially the magical, Chamber of Commerce view from the top of Fountain Hills Road looking across the valley to the Peacock and Hualapai mountains – why do you want to spoil it?

In my neighborhood I’m getting a reputation as the lady (hopefully not the Crazy Lady) who cleans up the road. When people drive by they wave and give me a thumbs up. Neighbors I don’t even know thank me. Though I enjoy their encouragement, because I live here only part of the year, I worried that my adoptive road, suffering from separation anxiety when I was gone, would again pile up with garbage.

On my first return trip to Kingman after a two-month absence, I expected my road to be in a horrible state. But it was pristine. Someone or some many had literally picked up where I left off. And to them I say, “Thank you.”

It reminded me that it only takes one person to motivate others into action. Now when I pass neighbors on my walk, they’re proud to show me that they too are pitching in. They’ll pull squashed beer cans out of their pockets and flash a smiling thumbs-up.

Our road looks good all the time now, which gave me an idea. If everyone in Kingman adopted just one road, or a small section of a road, or even an empty lot, in no time at all the whole city would be sparkling clean.

Please, let’s all pitch in and adopt this idea. (Thumbs up.)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meet Your Neighbors: Couple learns neighbors' habits during neighborhood cleanup efforts
Letter | Please don’t litter
GV community to miss treasured trashman
Photo: Keeping Kingman Clean
Where will the plastic bag ban end?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy