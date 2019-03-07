Horoscopes | March 8, 2019

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 42; Freddie Prinze Jr., 43; Camryn Manheim, 58; Aidan Quinn, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on tying up loose ends so you can head into a fun-filled weekend. A kind or romantic gesture will help you keep the peace and avoid an emotional situation that could escalate into an unwanted argument.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Preparation and organization should help see you through any unexpected changes that come your way.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Whether it’s a change in direction, hobbies, educational pursuits or where you live, do what feels right and not what others are pressuring you to do. You will feel good about the decision you make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore new possibilities and revisit old ideas. Success will be yours if you follow your intuition and proceed with your plans.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger get the better of you. Channel your energy into something that counts, and be the one to make a positive difference in your community.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can get a lot done if you are resourceful. Personal challenges should not include risks that could result in physical mishaps.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say what’s on your mind, and get to the bottom of any situation that could cause problems for you at home or with someone you love. Being frank, consistent and cooperative will encourage good results.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Striving to make your world a better place will encourage you to do better. Don’t let anger take over when change is what’s required.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action, do your job and work toward your goal. Believe in and trust yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the most with what you’ve got. If you want to make a change, get the approval of those affected by the decision you make first, or you will face an emotional situation that can stifle your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider not disputing what someone does or says, and choose to walk away and focus on self-improvement. Protect against insult and injury, and keep the peace.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal alterations should be carefully considered. A matter concerning a legal, financial or medical issue will show signs of instability.