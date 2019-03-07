OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | March 8, 2019

Originally Published: March 7, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 42; Freddie Prinze Jr., 43; Camryn Manheim, 58; Aidan Quinn, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on tying up loose ends so you can head into a fun-filled weekend. A kind or romantic gesture will help you keep the peace and avoid an emotional situation that could escalate into an unwanted argument.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Preparation and organization should help see you through any unexpected changes that come your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Whether it’s a change in direction, hobbies, educational pursuits or where you live, do what feels right and not what others are pressuring you to do. You will feel good about the decision you make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore new possibilities and revisit old ideas. Success will be yours if you follow your intuition and proceed with your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger get the better of you. Channel your energy into something that counts, and be the one to make a positive difference in your community.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can get a lot done if you are resourceful. Personal challenges should not include risks that could result in physical mishaps.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say what’s on your mind, and get to the bottom of any situation that could cause problems for you at home or with someone you love. Being frank, consistent and cooperative will encourage good results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Striving to make your world a better place will encourage you to do better. Don’t let anger take over when change is what’s required.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action, do your job and work toward your goal. Believe in and trust yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the most with what you’ve got. If you want to make a change, get the approval of those affected by the decision you make first, or you will face an emotional situation that can stifle your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider not disputing what someone does or says, and choose to walk away and focus on self-improvement. Protect against insult and injury, and keep the peace.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal alterations should be carefully considered. A matter concerning a legal, financial or medical issue will show signs of instability.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope | March 8, 2018
Horoscopes for March 8, 2017
Horoscopes | February 10, 2019
Horoscope: October 6, 2016
Horoscopes | February 28, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy