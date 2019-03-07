Horoscopes | March 8, 2019

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 42; Freddie Prinze Jr., 43; Camryn Manheim, 58; Aidan Quinn, 60.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on tying up loose ends so you can head into a fun-filled weekend. A kind or romantic gesture will help you keep the peace and avoid an emotional situation that could escalate into an unwanted argument.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Preparation and organization should help see you through any unexpected changes that come your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Whether it’s a change in direction, hobbies, educational pursuits or where you live, do what feels right and not what others are pressuring you to do. You will feel good about the decision you make.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore new possibilities and revisit old ideas. Success will be yours if you follow your intuition and proceed with your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger get the better of you. Channel your energy into something that counts, and be the one to make a positive difference in your community.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can get a lot done if you are resourceful. Personal challenges should not include risks that could result in physical mishaps.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say what’s on your mind, and get to the bottom of any situation that could cause problems for you at home or with someone you love. Being frank, consistent and cooperative will encourage good results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Striving to make your world a better place will encourage you to do better. Don’t let anger take over when change is what’s required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action, do your job and work toward your goal. Believe in and trust yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the most with what you’ve got. If you want to make a change, get the approval of those affected by the decision you make first, or you will face an emotional situation that can stifle your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider not disputing what someone does or says, and choose to walk away and focus on self-improvement. Protect against insult and injury, and keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal alterations should be carefully considered. A matter concerning a legal, financial or medical issue will show signs of instability.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Miner Editorial
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*