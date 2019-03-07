If I were an Angel, I would walk with you by your side
I would take away your being lonely and become a friend
I could show you how to be what you were meant to be
And not what the world has taught you to become
Yes, if I were an Angel, I would bring you happiness
And take away all the sadness the years have given you
An Angel can take away your frown, and make you smile
And an Angel can turn you sad tears into happy tears
Yes, if I were an Angel, I would take the light from my eyes
I would show you the light that would shine from yours
I would give you courage to face what has scared you
I would answer all your questions of interest for you
Yes if I were an Angel I would give you what is needed
And never would I question the why of your needs
I would take away sad dreams and give you good dreams
I would be able to turn all of your fantasies into reality
If I were an Angel, I could make your world a better place
You would pass on the happiness you received to others
Yes, if I were an Angel I would silence the world for you
And in that moment you would see all that has been given
Then again if I were an Angel would you know who I am?
– Anthony Gracia
