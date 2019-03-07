Kingman-Powerhouse Kiwanis scholarship dinner set for Saturday

KINGMAN – What better way to provide high school graduates with the tools they need to continue their education at the next level than by gathering together with friends for a night of food, auctions and community support?

That’s exactly what Kingman-Powerhouse Kiwanis will offer at the Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner scheduled for 6 – 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St.

“We raise money for local graduates to go to college,” said event chair Bill Ward. “We focus on first generation, post-secondary education. We focus on trade schools and community colleges, and we also focus on those kids who don’t qualify for scholarships because they may be ‘C’ students.”

Last year’s dinner raised $26,000, $13,000 of which went directly to Mohave Community College. The other $13,000 translated into nine scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000. This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000.

Ward also noted the overall contributions Kiwanis makes to the community. He said last year more than $56,000 was invested back into the community by way of scholarship programs and other events, such as providing children with clothing.

Ward said Saturday’s event will include “high-quality auction items” like patio furniture, a custom piece of art from Gregg Arnold, and a dinner and wine pairing from Luigi Garibaldi and JD Marshall, just to name a few.

Dinner will be Irish-themed and is set to include ham, shepherd’s pie, vegetables, roasted potatoes and Irish cake. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. The public can also get tickets by calling the Club for YOUth at 928-718-0033, or by contacting a Kiwanis member.

“One hundred percent of funds we raise from this event will be invested into our scholarship program,” Ward said. “It’ll just be a great, fun evening.”