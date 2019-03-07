OFFERS
KRMC Cancer Center offers new cancer drug, treatment

Dr. Edgardo Rivera

Dr. Edgardo Rivera

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is making advancements to providing the community new options for cancer patients.

Medical staff at the KRMC Cancer Center recently went through specialized training to be certified in intrathecal chemotherapy.

“Most of the hematologist/oncologists are trained in intrathecal chemotherapy, but not all of them,” said Edgardo Rivera, KRMC medical oncologist.

This type of therapy combats cancers affecting the nervous system, such as the brain and spinal fluid.

“We are excited to have another tool available to us to ensure that we give our patients the best possible care,” Rivera said.

Intrathecal chemotherapy is a treatment in which anticancer drugs are injected into the fluid-filled space between the thin layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Rivera said it is used to help slow down the progression of the cancer in the central nervous system, and the cancer center is planning to offer clinical trials of the newer treatments to patients.

KRMC Cancer Center is also the first provider in the nation to use a new drug therapy that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cancers of the blood called “Copiktra.”

The drug is a prescription capsule taken by via the mouth that is used to treat adults who have not responded or stopped responding to two prior therapies.

The drug is approved for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma and Follicular lymphoma.

Rivera said in a press release that he prescribed Copiktra to treat a patient with follicular lymphoma in December, and the patient is still receiving the treatment and is responding well.

