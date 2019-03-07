Mohave County Most Wanted | March 6, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Alec John Cook

DOB: 06/03/1998 White Male 5-11 140 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Red

Offense: Unlawful discharge of firearms, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 03/04/2019

Julie Ann Crawford

DOB: 06/20/1981 White Female 5-5 147 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 03/04/2019

Pedro Suazo Jr.

DOB: 01/13/1975 White Male 5-7 150 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/04/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

James Harley Corbin

Offense: Unlaw poss use alter of receipt or label, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 02/12/2019 Capture: 03/04/2019

Antonio De Jesus

Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst., Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 02/11/2019 Capture: 02/28/2019

Janice Jean Gunther

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 01/03/2019 Capture: 03/02/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department