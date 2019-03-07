Mohave County Most Wanted | March 6, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Alec John Cook
DOB: 06/03/1998 White Male 5-11 140 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Red
Offense: Unlawful discharge of firearms, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 03/04/2019
Julie Ann Crawford
DOB: 06/20/1981 White Female 5-5 147 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 03/04/2019
Pedro Suazo Jr.
DOB: 01/13/1975 White Male 5-7 150 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/04/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
James Harley Corbin
Offense: Unlaw poss use alter of receipt or label, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 02/12/2019 Capture: 03/04/2019
Antonio De Jesus
Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst., Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 02/11/2019 Capture: 02/28/2019
Janice Jean Gunther
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 01/03/2019 Capture: 03/02/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Column
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- City could face yet another lawsuit
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*