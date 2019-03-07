Only one southbound Stockton Hill work zone remaining

KINGMAN – The southbound crew working on the Stockton Hill Road project has completed line testing and trench patching, which leaves one southbound work zone from Plaza Drive to just south of Airway Avenue.
That work zone will have traffic control set up for Sunday, March 10, and crews will work in the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue starting Sunday night. The intersection at Airway Avenue will be restricted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and detours will be in place.
Crews will work daytime hours installing the mainline between Airway Avenue and Plaza Drive starting Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15.
The northbound crew is still working between Airway Avenue and Plaza Drive, as work slowed due to crews hitting solid rock. The City hopes that crews can complete the mainline and lateral work this week, depending on digging conditions.
Upon completion of that work, pressure testing and trench patching will begin. Once crews are ready to patch, Airway Avenue will be restricted during daytime hours. Patching will occur in phases, keeping one lane open in each direction while work is performed.
This work is dependent on weather. If Kingman receives rain, trench patching will be affected. However, the project is still expected to be completed in April.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
