Parker man found guilty of 2014 murder

A Parker man was convicted Tuesday in the 2014 shooting death of a woman. The U.S. Attorney’s office said a federal jury found Mickey Roy Anderson, 30, of Parker, guilty of shooting a female victim to death.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Anderson and the woman, identified in court documents as “A.R.M.,” are both members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

The grand jury indictment filed in February 2017 accused Anderson of shooting the victim in her face as he stood a few feet away. She died almost instantly, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Anderson was angry with the woman for purchasing drugs from another drug dealer.

The indictment and jury verdict were sealed from public viewing by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes. Anderson will be sentenced on May 20.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office the jury also found Anderson guilty of burglary, which carries a maximum penalty of 21 years in prison. Use and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to life.

Information provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office