'PBS NewsHour' plans western bureau at ASU Cronkite school

(Courtesy of pbs.org)

(Courtesy of pbs.org)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 7, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – The "PBS NewsHour" is expanding its West Coast presence in a new partnership with Arizona State University.

The nightly news broadcast announced Wednesday it will open a western news bureau at the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in downtown Phoenix.

Executive producer Sara Just says "PBS NewsHour West" will allow the program to better cater to West Coast audiences.

Cronkite School Dean and Arizona PBS CEO Christopher Callahan says this will allow for a deeper relationship between the school and a key professional partner. It will also mean more opportunities for journalism students to help provide nuanced coverage of issues that are important in the West.

The show will have a team of up to six people, including a correspondent serving as a West Coast anchor.

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy