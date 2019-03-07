Poll: More Arizonans OK with legal marijuana

PHOENIX – A new statewide poll suggests Arizonans are becoming more comfortable with the idea of letting all adults smoke marijuana, not just those with medical reasons.

The telephone survey of 600 people likely to vote in next year's general election found 52 percent in support of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, with just 41 percent opposed.

Pollster Mike Noble said that compares with a similar survey he did in September 2016 where foes of legalization outnumbered supporters by 47 to 43 percent.

That shift is important because a 2016 measure to legalize marijuana failed by just about 67,000 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast. A change in attitudes could portend well for any 2020 ballot measure.

What happens next year, though, could depend on who turns out to vote. Noah Rudnick, a senior data analyst at OH Predictive Insights, which conducted the survey, said there is still “persistent skepticism” among older voters about legalizing the drug, with 48 percent of seniors 65 and up opposed.

But there is no unified front among seniors, with party affiliation being a key consideration.

For example, 68 percent of Democrats 55 and older said they support legalization. That drops to 44 percent of independents – and just 31 percent of Republicans in that age group.

That pattern repeats when analyzed other ways.

Among those who say they support giving Martha McSally another two years in the Senate, opposition to legalization runs 58 percent against 33 percent in favor. But those who say they would vote for Democrat challenger Mark Kelly are big supporters of legalization, by a 73-21 margin.

A 2010 voter-approved measure allows those with certain medical conditions to obtain up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana every two weeks. But efforts to expand that have failed.

There is, however, some sentiment even among lawmakers to decriminalize the drug, with simple possession remaining a felony in Arizona.

Rep. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, proposed making possession of up to an ounce a civil penalty carrying a $50 fine. And Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, had his own measure to allow people to have up to 2 1/2 ounces and be guilty of a petty offense with a fine of no more than $150.

None of these bills got a hearing.

The survey was conducted last month using a blend of calls to both landlines and cellphones and is considered to have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.