OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Poll: More Arizonans OK with legal marijuana

Stephanie Cronin, manager of Medusa Farms Dispensary, shows a variety of medical marijuana products available at the dispensary at 3358 Andy Devine Ave. in this May 6, 2018 file photo. A poll shows Arizonans are more and more supporting legalizing marijuana for recreational use. (Daily Miner file photo)

Stephanie Cronin, manager of Medusa Farms Dispensary, shows a variety of medical marijuana products available at the dispensary at 3358 Andy Devine Ave. in this May 6, 2018 file photo. A poll shows Arizonans are more and more supporting legalizing marijuana for recreational use. (Daily Miner file photo)

Howard Fischer For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 7, 2019 7:24 p.m.

PHOENIX – A new statewide poll suggests Arizonans are becoming more comfortable with the idea of letting all adults smoke marijuana, not just those with medical reasons.

The telephone survey of 600 people likely to vote in next year's general election found 52 percent in support of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, with just 41 percent opposed.

Pollster Mike Noble said that compares with a similar survey he did in September 2016 where foes of legalization outnumbered supporters by 47 to 43 percent.

That shift is important because a 2016 measure to legalize marijuana failed by just about 67,000 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast. A change in attitudes could portend well for any 2020 ballot measure.

What happens next year, though, could depend on who turns out to vote. Noah Rudnick, a senior data analyst at OH Predictive Insights, which conducted the survey, said there is still “persistent skepticism” among older voters about legalizing the drug, with 48 percent of seniors 65 and up opposed.

But there is no unified front among seniors, with party affiliation being a key consideration.

For example, 68 percent of Democrats 55 and older said they support legalization. That drops to 44 percent of independents – and just 31 percent of Republicans in that age group.

That pattern repeats when analyzed other ways.

Among those who say they support giving Martha McSally another two years in the Senate, opposition to legalization runs 58 percent against 33 percent in favor. But those who say they would vote for Democrat challenger Mark Kelly are big supporters of legalization, by a 73-21 margin.

A 2010 voter-approved measure allows those with certain medical conditions to obtain up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana every two weeks. But efforts to expand that have failed.

There is, however, some sentiment even among lawmakers to decriminalize the drug, with simple possession remaining a felony in Arizona.

Rep. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, proposed making possession of up to an ounce a civil penalty carrying a $50 fine. And Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, had his own measure to allow people to have up to 2 1/2 ounces and be guilty of a petty offense with a fine of no more than $150.

None of these bills got a hearing.

The survey was conducted last month using a blend of calls to both landlines and cellphones and is considered to have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Majority of People in Arizona Support Regulation of Marijuana
Poll says recreational marijuana won't pass if on 2018 ballot
Arizona residents consumed 43 tons of legal weed in 2017
Legal pot advocates will try again in 2018
Legal marijuana foes fund opposition to ballot question

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy