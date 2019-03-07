US officials sending asylum seekers from Texas to Arizona

TUCSON – The large number of families seeking asylum along the southern border of Texas has caused immigration agents to transport many of them to Arizona.
The Arizona Republic reports that U.S. immigration officials are taking families who arrived at checkpoints in El Paso, Texas, and releasing them 300 miles away in Tucson.
Families who were transported had already been released into the custody of relatives in the U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents transported 398 asylum seekers from El Paso to Tucson between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18.
The newspaper says government figures show the number of immigrants apprehended while traveling as families has gone up 1,689 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal year.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Miner Editorial
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*