The framing of Dairy Queen is underway

The foundation to the future Dairy Queen was ready for framing Friday, March 8. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 8, 2019 2:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Slow but steady progress is being made at the future site of Dairy Queen, 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road.

A semitrailer with part of the framing for the future Dairy Queen was on site Friday, March 8. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

Workers put down the foundation and were preparing the frame for the building of the much-awaited franchise restaurant of soft serve ice cream and fast food Friday, March 8.

Construction was first reported to have a completed by date of Dec. 31, but that has long passed.

More information was not available.

