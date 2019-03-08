The framing of Dairy Queen is underway

Originally Published: March 8, 2019 2:27 p.m.
KINGMAN – Slow but steady progress is being made at the future site of Dairy Queen, 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road.
Workers put down the foundation and were preparing the frame for the building of the much-awaited franchise restaurant of soft serve ice cream and fast food Friday, March 8.
Construction was first reported to have a completed by date of Dec. 31, but that has long passed.
More information was not available.
Most Read
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*