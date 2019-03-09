Council approves new lease with Historic Route 66 Association

KINGMAN – Council on Tuesday approved a new lease agreement for the space occupied by the Historic Route 66 Association at the Powerhouse Visitor Center by a vote of 5 – 1, with Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter dissenting, as he was interested in considering a percentage rent as opposed to the agreement presented.

The Historic Route 66 Association has leased a space at the Powerhouse since about 2005. It had been paying $500 per month for the 1,428-square-foot space. The 10-year lease approved by Council raised that rent to $850 a month, and also includes stipulations that the association will contribute up to $10,000 for a new entry sign at the Powerhouse, and $10,000 for a Route 66 drive thru shield at the Powerhouse.

The Historic Route 66 Association, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve, promote and protect the Mother Road, celebrated its 32nd anniversary in February of this year. The association is also seeking to remodel the space they occupy at the Powerhouse.

The vice mayor asked if City staff considered a percentage lease, which he described as a lease with a base rent and a breaking point, where a percentage of sales after that certain point would go to the City. He said a common figure in percentage rents is 7 percent.

Lingenfelter said the City doesn’t have a large advertising and marketing budget, and that a percentage lease would contribute more funds to that budget. He said a larger marketing budget would help the association as well. The City’s general advertising budget is currently around $94,000.

“With the traffic that goes through there, I just think it’s fair that those monies could be dedicated to the City of Kingman tourism program,” he said. “I certainly want to maintain the relationship, they’re doing wonderful things, but I think that this space is really the best retail space that we have downtown. And I just think that this is fair.”

Lingenfelter said it’s “certainly true” that the Historic Route 66 Association does wonderful things for the community, “but we need to make sure that we maximize that space for Kingman tourism specific,” he said.

The vice mayor also noted that in speaking with commercial realtors, he was told that retail space in downtown Kingman is going for about 85 cents to a dollar a square foot. Under the new lease agreement, the space would be rented for about 71 cents a square foot.

“I think that the association brings value that’s not necessarily quantifiable specifically by direct sales, I think that they bring a lot of value to the community in advertising for Kingman and all that, too,” said Councilman David Wayt. “So while they may be on the lower range of fair market value for that rental space, I think they also bring other value to the table as well.”

Council approved the agreement by a vote of 5-1. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

