Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week – Reaching your weight loss goals

We are about 10 weeks into the new year. How are you doing at reaching your weight loss goals?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

If you have found yourself a little stuck, I have three areas for you to think about. Shopping, eating and exercise.

Shopping for food can be difficult when tempting foods surround you. Sticking to some guidelines can make the trip to the grocery store easier. Never shop on an empty stomach! Hunger can make it very difficult to resist temptation. Use a shopping list and stick to the items and amounts on it. Avoid unacceptable food aisles such as candy, alcohol, desserts, or snack foods. Schedule your shopping so that you go once a week to minimize contact with food. Try to shop at grocery stores that make enticing displays with fruits and vegetables. Practice label reading! Become familiar with what health claims mean. Eating

When you choose to consume foods appropriate in a Diet Center weight loss program, you leave less room in your stomach for foods that can hinder your weight loss progress! Foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, fruits and whole grains are loaded with nutrients, and fiber that will help you feel full. The best part is you’ll get full with fewer calories than the high fat or sugary foods not called for in our programs, so that you can progress with your weight loss! By focusing on filling up with healthy foods you will find it easier to leave out high-calorie, high-fat foods. This is because you’ll have less room in your stomach to be tempted by those higher-calorie, high-fat foods.

Exercise

If you’ve been exercising regularly and following a good eating program and have noticed your weight loss slowing down, try not to give up. Sometimes your exercise routine just needs a little boost. One way you can maximize your weight loss results through exercise is by pushing yourself a little bit more. When you do the same exercise for more than 3 months, you might get stuck. Have you noticed how much easier completing your exercise routine may have gotten? This may be because your body’s metabolism has adjusted to your routine.

Challenging yourself can give your exercise routine and metabolism a boost. Try pushing yourself to work out 5 minutes longer, getting an extra 10-minute session in daily, or moving a little faster than usual. You should not push yourself in all areas at once (to avoid injury). One week work an increasing duration. Work on increasing intensity a little on another week. Also, find new activities to participate in that can get you excited, re-motivated, and working different muscles.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have already been doing these things and are still struggling with weight loss, please call Diet Center today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.