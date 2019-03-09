OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 10
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Funding future women making history

Felicia Willey was this year’s recipient of the Women Making History scholarship. (courtesy)

Felicia Willey was this year’s recipient of the Women Making History scholarship. (courtesy)

Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Continuing education is often hard, especially when it comes to finances.

That’s where the Women Making History scholarship comes in.

Felicia Willey was this year’s recipient of the scholarship. She is planning to use the funds to attend Mohave Community College and Northern Arizona University where she is concentrating on an Associate’s in English, and a Bachelor’s in Creative Writing.

Scholarship funds are raised by selling tickets for a raffle drawing, with the winner receiving a custom handmade quilt. This year the quilt was sewn by Karin Goudy and designed by Vicky Wozniak. All proceeds from the raffle go directly to the scholarship fund.

Information provided by Betsy Parker

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The 35th annual Women Making History award winners announced
Local Life Photo: Quilt Raffle for Scholarship
Deadline extended for 35th annual ‘Women Making History’ awards
Deadline approaches for 35th annual ‘Women Making History’ awards
Kingman Photo: Historic Women

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy