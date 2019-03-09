Funding future women making history

KINGMAN – Continuing education is often hard, especially when it comes to finances.
That’s where the Women Making History scholarship comes in.
Felicia Willey was this year’s recipient of the scholarship. She is planning to use the funds to attend Mohave Community College and Northern Arizona University where she is concentrating on an Associate’s in English, and a Bachelor’s in Creative Writing.
Scholarship funds are raised by selling tickets for a raffle drawing, with the winner receiving a custom handmade quilt. This year the quilt was sewn by Karin Goudy and designed by Vicky Wozniak. All proceeds from the raffle go directly to the scholarship fund.
Information provided by Betsy Parker
