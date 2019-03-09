Golf ball drop fundraiser raises over $3,500 to give back to community

KINGMAN – Hundreds of golf balls were dropped from a crane at 60 feet with one goal in mind: to get close to the target.

The Kingman Mohave Lions Club held its largest fundraiser, the 50/50 Golf Ball Drop, to raise money for the various services they provide the community.

Each ticket bought corresponds to a golf ball that’s dropped from the crane. Whichever ball lands closest to the target determines the winning ticket. The winner takes half of the money raised, and the other half goes toward the various service projects the club provides the community.

This year the winner was England Equipment and took home over $3,500.

The Mohave Lions Club provides service projects like children and adults eyeglasses program, health and wellness clinics, scholarships to high school students, flags for first graders, and luggage from Lions and other services to the community.

Rand Terwilleger, president of the Lions Club, said they even participated at the Tri-State Veteran’s Stand Down by providing a health and wellness clinic.

Terwilleger truly became a Lion when he went to an eyeglasses clinic in Mexico and got to feel his “ah-ha” moment.

“I got to see firsthand really what Lions do to help people,” Terwilleger said. It was an awesome experience.”

The Lions would like to thank its sponsors, including White Cliffs Senior Living, Mohave Pest Control, Mohave Skin and Cancer, Michael’s Drone Photography and many other sponsors.