OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 10
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golf ball drop fundraiser raises over $3,500 to give back to community

Judge John Taylor holds the winning golf ball. The Kingman Mohave Lions Club held its largest 50/50 fundraiser to raise money for the different service projects they provide the community. They raised over $3,500 to go toward the projects. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Judge John Taylor holds the winning golf ball. The Kingman Mohave Lions Club held its largest 50/50 fundraiser to raise money for the different service projects they provide the community. They raised over $3,500 to go toward the projects. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hundreds of golf balls were dropped from a crane at 60 feet with one goal in mind: to get close to the target.

The Kingman Mohave Lions Club held its largest fundraiser, the 50/50 Golf Ball Drop, to raise money for the various services they provide the community.

Each ticket bought corresponds to a golf ball that’s dropped from the crane. Whichever ball lands closest to the target determines the winning ticket. The winner takes half of the money raised, and the other half goes toward the various service projects the club provides the community.

This year the winner was England Equipment and took home over $3,500.

The Mohave Lions Club provides service projects like children and adults eyeglasses program, health and wellness clinics, scholarships to high school students, flags for first graders, and luggage from Lions and other services to the community.

Rand Terwilleger, president of the Lions Club, said they even participated at the Tri-State Veteran’s Stand Down by providing a health and wellness clinic.

Terwilleger truly became a Lion when he went to an eyeglasses clinic in Mexico and got to feel his “ah-ha” moment.

“I got to see firsthand really what Lions do to help people,” Terwilleger said. It was an awesome experience.”

The Lions would like to thank its sponsors, including White Cliffs Senior Living, Mohave Pest Control, Mohave Skin and Cancer, Michael’s Drone Photography and many other sponsors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Mohave Lions Club hosts golf ball drop event to give back to community
Kingman Photo: Lions Club raises money for eye care
Golf Ball Drop helps raise money for Mohave Lions Club projects
Kingman Photo: 50/50 Golf Ball Drop
Kingman Mohave Lions mark 50th anniversary Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy