Letter | Re: Life advice from remarkable women

The editorial from Monday's Miner by Claire Whitley was such a thoughtful tribute.

As a recent recipient of the Prestigious Women Making History award, I was interviewed by Claire for the Miner's coverage of the event. Claire is successfully "doing what she loves and loves what she's doing.”

This young woman may be “wet behind the ears,” but she is so very wise beyond her years. Her professionalism and accuracy are a credit to herself and the Miner.

We are so fortunate to have Claire here in our wonderful community!