OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 10
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Re: Life advice from remarkable women

(Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

Claire Crum, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:28 p.m.

The editorial from Monday's Miner by Claire Whitley was such a thoughtful tribute.

As a recent recipient of the Prestigious Women Making History award, I was interviewed by Claire for the Miner's coverage of the event. Claire is successfully "doing what she loves and loves what she's doing.”

This young woman may be “wet behind the ears,” but she is so very wise beyond her years. Her professionalism and accuracy are a credit to herself and the Miner.

We are so fortunate to have Claire here in our wonderful community!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
Veteran? Submit your stories to the paper
Column | Don’t Let ‘Women Aren’t Supposed To’ Stop You
Lee Williams pays tribute to family, military in ‘Do Not Go Gentle’
Editorial: Vandals' actions mar a treasured memory

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy