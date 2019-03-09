OFFERS
Letter | Traffic on Stockton Hill

Stockton Hill Road construction. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Jan Thill, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Stockton Hill Road traffic wouldn’t be quite so bad if the City insisted businesses from the Ross shopping center through Smith’s grocery connected their parking lots for ease of access. It’s an easy fix!

