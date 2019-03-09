Letter | Traffic on Stockton Hill

Jan Thill, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Stockton Hill Road traffic wouldn’t be quite so bad if the City insisted businesses from the Ross shopping center through Smith’s grocery connected their parking lots for ease of access. It’s an easy fix!
