Obituary | Brice (Bob) Meigs

Brice (Bob) Meigs, 93, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 8, 1926 on a farm in Marshville, North Carolina he was the fifth of seven children. As a young man he moved to Denver, Colorado and was drafted into the Army and served for two years.
When he returned from service, he worked for Gates Rubber Company and had four children; Alice, Julieann, Jeff and Les. He then moved to California and met his second wife; Judy and had two daughters; Tammie and Mindy.
He worked as an Auto mechanic until he retired to Kingman in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years; Judy, two sons, four daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
You could always find Bob outdoors, smoking a cigar, working in the yard, gardening and raising chickens. He will be greatly missed. He will be buried in Riverside National Cemetery.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: