OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 10
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Brice (Bob) Meigs

Brice (Bob) Meigs

Brice (Bob) Meigs

Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Brice (Bob) Meigs, 93, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 8, 1926 on a farm in Marshville, North Carolina he was the fifth of seven children. As a young man he moved to Denver, Colorado and was drafted into the Army and served for two years.

When he returned from service, he worked for Gates Rubber Company and had four children; Alice, Julieann, Jeff and Les. He then moved to California and met his second wife; Judy and had two daughters; Tammie and Mindy.

He worked as an Auto mechanic until he retired to Kingman in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years; Judy, two sons, four daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

You could always find Bob outdoors, smoking a cigar, working in the yard, gardening and raising chickens. He will be greatly missed. He will be buried in Riverside National Cemetery.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Jon A. Finley
Obituary | Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr.
Obituary: Edward Covington
Obituary | Mike Glancy
Obituary | John Schreiner

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy