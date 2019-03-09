Obituary | Dale Albert Kirchner

Dale Albert Kirchner, 64, passed away at his home in Kingman, Arizona with his mother and daughter at his side on Feb. 13, 2019. He was born on Aug. 20, 1954 in Long Beach, California to Daniel and Sandra (Bullock) Kirchner.

While growing up in California and Nevada he became a proud big brother to Gary Kirchner and David Freeman. He is a 1972 graduate of Sparks High school in Reno, Nevada.

After becoming a fire fighter, he joined the United States Air Force. While stationed in Tucson, Arizona he married Madeline Clevidence. Shortly afterward, he received orders to report to Okinawa, Japan to train as K-9 Military Police.

While there he became a father for the first time to a daughter he named Heather Llynn. Once his obligations were fulfilled he moved to Woodland, California where he became a father to a son; Damon Albert.

For many years he worked in the greater Sacramento area in the wholesale plumbing/ HVAC industry. In 1993, he moved his family to the great state of Idaho. There he made more memories. After healing from a horrific car accident he moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2014 to be closer to his mother and brother Gary.

Dale had so many adventures on several continents which made him an exceptional conversationalist. He was an avid gamer, hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his mother; Sandra Hill (Kingman, Arizona), his two brothers; Gary Kirchner (Kingman, Arizona) and David Freeman (California), his daughter; Heather (David) Levitt (Windermere, Florida), his son; Damon Kirchner (Kingman, Arizona), four grandchildren; Dominic Kirchner, Jennifer Levitt, Deacon Kirchner and Dante Levitt. His favorite aunt; Diane Martin, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and all the friends he made during his time.