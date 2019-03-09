Rants & Raves | March 10, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Feminism: My, my, my? Me, me, me! Next time try marrying for love, instead of simply trying to bag “big game,” for an easier life!

Feminism: The article on Feminism is right on. Glad I was born in the 1950s-1960s saw change for women. In high school, our “best” jobs would have been nursing, teaching, secretaries. Encouraging young women to research the past regarding our freedoms.

Convicted liar Cohen’s damning testimony: Watched all seven hours; damning testimony was nothingburger. Total stupidity – grilling already convicted of lying felon headed for prison. Next, will grill him about revealing gov’t security secrets; only he didn’t work for gov’t; had no security clearances. Brilliant!

Potholes potholes potholes: The weather has nothing to do with Kingman substandard streets. Stop chip sealing and pave the roads. They will last for 30 years than versus four years of the junk the City now uses. No funding? Stop building court houses.

Cobb leads vote to allow loaded weapons on AZ school campuses: This is the most insanely dangerous idea to come from our legislature ever! This measure will insure that our students are far less safe. Our legislators are trying to garner NRA votes and support. Our children will be the losers!

Low staffing at Kingman Police Department: Less citations and warnings, several owners of radar detectors have said at the present time the detector never “Shuts Up!” So, the police have their radar on, stop less drivers! Confusing, why turn on the police radar at all?

Handicapped parking: People consistently use their deceased relative’s placards, selfish and inconsiderate. No way to enforce the law.

Palo Christi Elementary school refurbishing: California has used modular classrooms for over 20 years in lieu of building or refurbishing old schools. They are portable so they could be moved to different school sites if needed. Money saver!



Texting and driving: Thank God smarts prevailed and passed no texting while driving. There are many people who won’t be meeting Jesus before they should now. The others had no choice when killed by driving while texting. Thank you for passing this law.

Family migration overwhelming border: My Texas Junior High teacher children can attest to illegal students, no English, no innoculations. It is time to call the 10 anti-Trump Republicans against his emergency border declaration. Gardner, McSally, Ernst, Romney, Alexander, Rand Paul, Lee, Collins, Murkowski, Tillis.

4-H leader retiring: Thank you Jerry for all the hard work you have given the youth of this county. Congrats to your retirement for both you and Linda!! Enjoy this next chapter of your lives.

First Javelina: Got a Javelina on her first hunt. How very proud she must be. Looking at the dead animal at her feet. These hunters are the most dangerous animals of all.