Southwest Behavioral has a new Chief Compliance Officer

PHOENIX – Her name is Tiffany Zid and she will be Southwest Behavioral and Health Services a new Chief Compliance Officer.
Southwest Behavioral is the main provided of behavioral services both in the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area and in Mohave, Maricopa, Gila, Coconino, and Yavapai counties.
Zid, who since 2015 served as the company Vice President of Compliance and Risk Management, will be responsible for overseeing risk management, compliance, clinical records, utilization management/quality management, licensing and credentialing.
“Tiffany has a strong leadership presence, this is essential for success within her role of Chief Compliance Officer,” said Steven Sheets, Southwest Behavioral and Health Services President and CEO. She is “ready, able and willing to stand up and call attention to potential issues and able to counsel our team on the appropriate course of action. I admire her integrity and look forward to all she will bring to the role.”
Zid also served from 2012 to 2015 as Vice President of Agave Health, Inc. where she managed the financial, clinical and operations for all agency programs located within 14 communities in the State of New Mexico. She is certified in healthcare compliance from the Health Care Compliance Association and is also a Licensed Professional Counselor with the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health Examiners. She earned her Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Illinois Institute of Technology.
Information provided by Southwest Behavioral and Health Services
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*