Southwest Behavioral has a new Chief Compliance Officer

PHOENIX – Her name is Tiffany Zid and she will be Southwest Behavioral and Health Services a new Chief Compliance Officer.

Southwest Behavioral is the main provided of behavioral services both in the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area and in Mohave, Maricopa, Gila, Coconino, and Yavapai counties.

Zid, who since 2015 served as the company Vice President of Compliance and Risk Management, will be responsible for overseeing risk management, compliance, clinical records, utilization management/quality management, licensing and credentialing.

“Tiffany has a strong leadership presence, this is essential for success within her role of Chief Compliance Officer,” said Steven Sheets, Southwest Behavioral and Health Services President and CEO. She is “ready, able and willing to stand up and call attention to potential issues and able to counsel our team on the appropriate course of action. I admire her integrity and look forward to all she will bring to the role.”

Zid also served from 2012 to 2015 as Vice President of Agave Health, Inc. where she managed the financial, clinical and operations for all agency programs located within 14 communities in the State of New Mexico. She is certified in healthcare compliance from the Health Care Compliance Association and is also a Licensed Professional Counselor with the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health Examiners. She earned her Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Illinois Institute of Technology.

