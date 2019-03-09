Veterans free of Hepatitis C at Tri-State Stand Down

KINGMAN – The Tri-State Veterans Stand Down held March 1 and 2 in Bullhead City saw nonprofits, organizations, veteran services and governmental agencies came together to help those who have served their country.

“We were able to help a lot of people, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

There were 284 veterans in attendance, an increase of 16 from 2018. There were 48 self-identified homeless veterans, an increase of 20 from 2018.

“I thought we would have a lower attendance, but it was slightly higher,” Farrell said, attributing the increases to media blitzes, but more importantly, to increased trust in the stand down.

“They trust us now,” Farrell said of veterans. “It takes a lot of time to build trust with people who live on alert for 24 hours a day.”

Of the 71 veterans tested for Hepatitis C this year, none had the disease. Last year, three tested positive, and all received the care they needed. Farrell said baby boomers who entered the service could contract Hepatitis C because of the way shots were administered. If the person in line before one veteran had the disease, there was a chance the next veteran to be administered shots could contract it.

“It’s not something they did, it’s just what the process was,” Farrell said. “It was misunderstood at the time, and we’re correcting that.”

More than 100 volunteers participated in the event, as did 51 resource providers.

“I want to thank everybody that participated, all our volunteers, all the agencies that helped us out, they’re making a difference in our community,” Farrell said.