OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 10
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Veterans free of Hepatitis C at Tri-State Stand Down

More than 100 volunteers participated in the Tri-State Veterans Stand Down, as did 51 resource providers. (Courtesy JAVC)

More than 100 volunteers participated in the Tri-State Veterans Stand Down, as did 51 resource providers. (Courtesy JAVC)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 9, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Tri-State Veterans Stand Down held March 1 and 2 in Bullhead City saw nonprofits, organizations, veteran services and governmental agencies came together to help those who have served their country.

“We were able to help a lot of people, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

There were 284 veterans in attendance, an increase of 16 from 2018. There were 48 self-identified homeless veterans, an increase of 20 from 2018.

“I thought we would have a lower attendance, but it was slightly higher,” Farrell said, attributing the increases to media blitzes, but more importantly, to increased trust in the stand down.

“They trust us now,” Farrell said of veterans. “It takes a lot of time to build trust with people who live on alert for 24 hours a day.”

Of the 71 veterans tested for Hepatitis C this year, none had the disease. Last year, three tested positive, and all received the care they needed. Farrell said baby boomers who entered the service could contract Hepatitis C because of the way shots were administered. If the person in line before one veteran had the disease, there was a chance the next veteran to be administered shots could contract it.

“It’s not something they did, it’s just what the process was,” Farrell said. “It was misunderstood at the time, and we’re correcting that.”

More than 100 volunteers participated in the event, as did 51 resource providers.

“I want to thank everybody that participated, all our volunteers, all the agencies that helped us out, they’re making a difference in our community,” Farrell said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Providing hope for our veterans'
HIV and HCV tests needed for homeless veterans
Arnold Plaza making progress toward veterans’ resource center
Annual Stand Down crucial for veterans who need help
Number of homeless veterans appears to be shrinking

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy