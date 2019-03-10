AAA Park conditional use permit returns to City P&Z

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to discuss multiple conditional use permits.

The commission will consider a conditional use permit from applicant Ava Page of AAA Mobile Home Park, located at 2023 E. Morrow Ave. If approved, six spaces at the park could be occupied by park-model homes. Commissioners at their last meeting told the applicant that before they would vote on the conditional use permit, the commission needed to see an updated site plan of the park.

Another conditional use permit to be considered at Tuesday’s meeting is from applicant Jed Noble and property owner Edward Dunham. That request is for a one-year extension on the original condition use permit for a mini-storage facility, and a modification to the permit to allow for a caretaker’s residence at the site. The property is located at 3645 E. Andy Devine Ave. and is 3.58 acres.

Information provided by the City of Kingman