OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 11
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Pen pal labors from a distance as friend’s memory slips away

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 10, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am in my 30s and correspond with a pen pal. She is over 65 and lives several states away. We have never met in person. We have been writing each other for seven years. Recently, she has been having memory problems. She has indicated that she’s done testing and been to doctor’s appointments for the issue.

Her letters are becoming confusing as she’s repeating herself from one letter to the next, telling me things she’s already told me. Also, more concerning is that she often accuses me (meanly and out of her normal kind character) of not responding to her letters and saying I mustn’t want to be her pen pal anymore. Abby, I put lots of thought into the letters I send, and they are many pages long.

I have now taken to photocopying my letters or typing them and saving the file so if she says she’s missing a letter from me, I can simply mail a second copy to her. This clears up the physical issue of repeat sending, but honestly, mentally and emotionally, I’m beginning to get burned out. I feel bad for thinking this way because I’m compassionate and empathetic.

Losing one’s memory has to be scary, and I have enjoyed writing her for so long and wouldn’t want to abandon her. Also, I wonder if her writing to me is a good activity for her, given her ailment. Truthfully, though, I’m starting to feel hurt and abused. Can you advise? – Needing a Break in Illinois

Dear Needing: It is very important that you remind yourself that what you are experiencing with your friend is not her fault. It is caused by her disease. Do you know if she has family nearby? If so, they should be contacted and informed about what’s going on.

Dementias are often progressive, and at some point, your friend may no longer be able to correspond with you. My thought would be that you continue to write to her, but make your letters shorter and less frequent, and do not personalize what’s going on.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Son strives to revive faded memories of mom long gone
Dear Abby | Crush on married boss causes heartache every day for worker
Dear Abby | Daughter’s bratty behavior drives her mother to tears
Dear Abby | Man’s choice of wedding day steals spotlight from stepmom
Dear Abby: Daughter throws in the towel on fighting mother’s grudge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy