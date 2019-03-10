Festival of the Arts calling artists, crafters and vendors

KINGMAN – While the 2019 Festival of the Arts, a local Mother’s-Day weekend tradition, doesn’t take place until May, organizers are getting a jump start in calling for artists, crafters and other vendors interested in participating.

“Last year we kind of put it on the backburner too long, so we wanted to get things kicked off right away this year and make sure everyone gets the word that we are coming back and it’s going to be better than ever,” said organizer Karen Brown.

Brown said the event will again feature hundreds of vendors with local art, entertainment, food, beer and wine, and raffle prizes.

“We like to have handmade art of any kind, we don’t care what that is, but we just prefer to have handmade things,” she said. “Local artisans are awesome because then we can promote families in our area.”

Local food vendors are also encouraged to join in on the tradition.

Those interested in participating or who would like more information can contact Karen Brown, brownkl01@gmail.com, or Linda Owens, lindalouowens@gmail.com.