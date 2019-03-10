OFFERS
Kingman the focus of Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting

City Manager Ron Foggin

City Manager Ron Foggin

Originally Published: March 10, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will be the topic of discussion at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum set for 5:30 p.m. at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, with guest speakers to include councilmembers and City Manager Ron Foggin.

Councilwomen Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener, and City Manager Ron Foggin, will be on hand to discuss their perceptions of the current status of Kingman. They will also address ways in which Kingman can move forward in terms of water, sewer, road construction and maintenance, interchange projects, budgets, economic development and more.

“The health and vibrancy of Kingman is of significant importance to the present and future of both the City of Kingman and Mohave County and the quality and economy of each of our lives which makes this a very important and worthwhile meeting for all to participate in,” the forum wrote in a press release.

The meeting room should be available by 4 p.m., and there is an early-bird special price available for those who arrive and pay before 4 p.m. There is also an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with meetings costs.

For reservations or more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum

