OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 11
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KUSD board to hear from investment banking company

Kingman Unified School District board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Rd. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Unified School District board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Rd. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: March 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District board is hearing from an investment banking company and a political consulting company during its monthly meeting Tuesday.

The board approved during its February meeting to hear from both entities to learn more about the bond process that the district is looking to put up for election in November for the refurbishment of Palo Christi.

Refurbishing Palo Christi is expected to cost over $16 million.

The board will also discuss bringing in a third party contractor to operate and manage the district’s food program, to hire a third party auditing firm and to seek proposals for special education contracted services.

KUSD school board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Rd.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KUSD school board to provide update on Palo Christi, enrollment rezoning
KUSD board votes to hear about Palo Christi bond proposal
Policy changes top KUSD agenda
KUSD board meeting updates public on White Cliffs flood damage, Palo Christi
KUSD taking first steps to open Palo Christi again

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy