KUSD board to hear from investment banking company

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District board is hearing from an investment banking company and a political consulting company during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The board approved during its February meeting to hear from both entities to learn more about the bond process that the district is looking to put up for election in November for the refurbishment of Palo Christi.
Refurbishing Palo Christi is expected to cost over $16 million.
The board will also discuss bringing in a third party contractor to operate and manage the district’s food program, to hire a third party auditing firm and to seek proposals for special education contracted services.
KUSD school board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Rd.
