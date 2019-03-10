Licenses & Permits | March 11, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 8:

Jo Lamsus Photography: 900 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; photography.

A Peace of Mind: 3179 Carver Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

Wayne Berry Construction: 2770 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Ground Control Flooring: 19836 N. 37th Ave., Glendale; concrete cleaning and degreasing.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 1:

Sam Nelson: 3779 E. Lum Ave., Kingman; gas line.

McKenzie Electric: 1388 E. Empire Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Dean Talbert: 2445 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; electric for garage.

Daryl Glenn: Yucca; metal carport.

PJH Construction: Kingman; manufactured home.

Eugene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; demo front mobile home.

Walker Service Electric: 3620 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

Walker Service Electric: 4465 N. Pinal St., Kingman; service pole replacement.

One Source Heating and Cooling: 6565 Girard Ave., Mohave Valley; package unit replacement.

Stephen Nevarov: 1190 E. Bermuda Ave., Mohave Valley; electric for new manufactured home.

Robert Clark: Chloride; demo manufactured home.