Obituary | Eunice “E.B.” Evelyn Blevins

Eunice “E.B.” Evelyn (Hargett) Blevins of Marysvale, Utah, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after bravely battling lung cancer.

She was 80. Eunice was born Oct. 26, 1938 to William Edward Hargett, Jr., and Sarah Thelma (Boren-Hargett) Dall in Phoenix. Her family relocated to northeastern Arkansas in 1952.

She married Kenneth Roy Blevins on April 23, 1955 when they were 16 and 17, respectively. They traveled extensively for the next decade as Ken was employed by various pipeline companies across the country.

The couple settled in Kingman in 1969 with their three young children. Eunice worked for a short time for Central Commercial Company in the bookkeeping department. She then took a position with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and later as a First Matron. She later transferred to Kingman Police Department where she served in various departments including darkroom/photography, detective and patrol officer.

During that time, Eunice also served on the Fraternal Order of Police in various positions, on the Coast Guard Auxiliary, founded and was President of the Hualapai Valley Fire Ladies Auxiliary, and later became a volunteer firefighter for Hualapai Valley Fire Department. She was a certified arson investigator and attended bomb squad training with the FBI in Virginia. She served as a cadet advisor for the State Police Academy in Tucson. She completed a 150-mile bicycle ride from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City in the 1970s.

Following her retirement from Kingman Police Department, she ran for Cerbat Constable in Kingman and served as such until retiring. During her constable term in 1995 Eunice was instrumental in lobbying and obtaining legislation for retirement benefits for rural constables in Arizona.

Eunice and Ken were avid ATV riders and founded the Cerbat Ridge Runners ATV Club. They relocated to Marysvale, Utah following her retirement as constable where they continued to enjoy ATV rides and jamborees for many years. Eunice was an avid hunter and photographer, and enjoyed deep-sea fishing, gardening, and canning. Eunice and Ken were members of the Marysvale Baptist Church. She donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine for medical study and research.

Eunice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father Thelma and Ed; siblings Gary Ronald Hargett, Mitchell Norman Hargett, Odessa Joy (Hargett) Severn, Zoma Lee (Hargett) Hamling, Nona Olean (Hargett) Smith; and grandson Wesley Ray Wanner.

Eunice is survived by children Sarah Ann (Blevins) Denton of Calico Rock, Arkansas, and ex-son-in-law Tom Denton of Midway, Arkansas, Henry Dee Blevins of Marysvale, Utah, and Pamela Sue (Blevins) Wanner and ex-son-in-law Matthew Wanner of Kingman; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Adrian and Holly Denton of Fayetteville, Ark., granddaughters Brittney Wanner, Bradlee Wanner, and Brandi (Wanner) Boydstun, all of Kingman; great-grandchildren Laila Willden, Lexie and Logan Turner, Emery and Coy Denton, and Matthew Ray Donahue Boydstun; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Eunice lived a rich and full life and will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service to be held in Marysvale, Utah is pending. The family contact is her son Henry Blevins. Arrangement were made by Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, Utah.