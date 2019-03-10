Republican clubs host Kelli Ward, Kristi Blair and other guests

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club and the Kingman Republican Women Club are hosting guest speakers at their individual meetings, but come April they are hosting a meeting together.

The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman is hosting Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. The meeting is open to the public, with a $3 meeting charge and lunch optional.

The Kingman Republican Women Club is hosting Cyndi Love, the Arizona Federation of Republican Women second vice president, who will be speaking on growing membership and retention. The women will also host Kristi Blair, Mohave County recorder, who will talk to the audience about the issues during the election process.

The women’s club meeting is at noon, Tuesday at the Dambar Steakhouse. There is a meeting charge of $3, and lunch optional and on your own.

Both Republican clubs will host both of its meetings together on April 8 to welcome Congressman Paul Gosar who will speak on border issues and provide the audience a legislative update.