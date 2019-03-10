Students learn cursive at Kingman schools, teachers state importance of it in future

Cursive is a fancy looking way of writing. Many old documents that tell the story of the past are written in cursive. Older relatives of ours only know how to write in this type of penmanship. Many say cursive is a dying language or style of writing, but it’s still important for future generations to learn.

Cursive isn’t just a style of writing but a language that connects the past to the present and future.

Michelle Burkes, second grade teacher at Manzanita Elementary School, has been working with her students about why the handwriting style is important to know. She tells her students it’s important to know because of old documents like the Constitution and historical documents.

“The historical documents are all written (in cursive) and in order to learn about the past we have to move forward in our future and our present,” Burkes said.

Besides learning about the significance of connecting the past with the future, cursive is another way students work on their fine motor skills.

“One great thing about cursive, it helps to develop those fine motor skills and the coordination,” Burkes said.

Lisa Julle, a second grade teacher at Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School, said cursive helps with motor skills, but it activates different parts of the brain. It crosses the midline and it helps students retain more information.

Julle has been going over the flowy handwriting since October. They are currently working on basic introductory level cursive like how to properly hold the pencil, the strokes, the middle and top lines on the paper.

“They are so excited and think it’s so much fun to write differently,” Julle said.

Her students have even called it “fancy writing” and have started noticing letters, words and have started to read them.

Burkes has been teaching her students various letters of the alphabet and connecting them together to form words. Her students have enjoyed learning cursive and they even practice it on their free time.

“Their cursive is better than their print because of the time and effort it requires,” Burkes said.

She makes sure to tell her students that it requires time, effort and patience, it’s like learning how to walk.

“We practice it daily and repetitively,” Burkes said. “They are loving it that they are able to form words and see how it comes together.”

Now that students are learning the strokes, loops and how to connect them with one another, how will they use it in the future?

As adults, many have seen the signature line at the bottom of a page, where a signature, usually in cursive, is required to open that bank account or get that brand new car.

“They will need it in the future, they’re going to sign bank documents and home loans, provide their signature at the DMV and at the post office,” Burkes said. “Anything in their adulthood and in life.”