Students learn cursive at Kingman schools, teachers state importance of it in future

Cursive is a fancy looking way of writing. Many old documents that tell the story of the past are written in cursive. Older relatives of ours only know how to write in this type of penmanship. Many say cursive is a dying language or style of writing, but it’s still important for future generations to learn.
Cursive isn’t just a style of writing but a language that connects the past to the present and future.
Michelle Burkes, second grade teacher at Manzanita Elementary School, has been working with her students about why the handwriting style is important to know. She tells her students it’s important to know because of old documents like the Constitution and historical documents.
“The historical documents are all written (in cursive) and in order to learn about the past we have to move forward in our future and our present,” Burkes said.
Besides learning about the significance of connecting the past with the future, cursive is another way students work on their fine motor skills.
“One great thing about cursive, it helps to develop those fine motor skills and the coordination,” Burkes said.
Lisa Julle, a second grade teacher at Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School, said cursive helps with motor skills, but it activates different parts of the brain. It crosses the midline and it helps students retain more information.
Julle has been going over the flowy handwriting since October. They are currently working on basic introductory level cursive like how to properly hold the pencil, the strokes, the middle and top lines on the paper.
“They are so excited and think it’s so much fun to write differently,” Julle said.
Her students have even called it “fancy writing” and have started noticing letters, words and have started to read them.
Burkes has been teaching her students various letters of the alphabet and connecting them together to form words. Her students have enjoyed learning cursive and they even practice it on their free time.
“Their cursive is better than their print because of the time and effort it requires,” Burkes said.
She makes sure to tell her students that it requires time, effort and patience, it’s like learning how to walk.
“We practice it daily and repetitively,” Burkes said. “They are loving it that they are able to form words and see how it comes together.”
Now that students are learning the strokes, loops and how to connect them with one another, how will they use it in the future?
As adults, many have seen the signature line at the bottom of a page, where a signature, usually in cursive, is required to open that bank account or get that brand new car.
“They will need it in the future, they’re going to sign bank documents and home loans, provide their signature at the DMV and at the post office,” Burkes said. “Anything in their adulthood and in life.”
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*