Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chloride on March 16

CHLORIDE – The annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities will start with a 9 a.m. bake sale Saturday, March 16 in Chloride, the oldest mining camp in Arizona 23 miles north of Kingman. A parade, a professional gunfight, a bull whip show, gold panning and countless other attractions can be had, and all families are invited for a day full of fun.

Homemade brownies, cookies and cupcakes will wait those who show up early. But keep in mind that local baked goods sell fast, including the pineapple upside down cake, which Jeanne Inman bakes every year and sells for “a couple of bucks per slice.”

Inman has helped organize Chloride St. Patrick’s Day for years, but even she’s not able to tell how old the tradition is. Certainly a quarter of a century, she said, since when she moved here 25 years ago, the St. Patrick’s Day event was already a thing.

“People come from as far as Las Vegas,” Inman said. “Usually, we have five or six hundred people each year, all ages. They love our historic jail, our train depot and our murals.” She means the stunning Roy Purcell Murals, about one mile east of town.



At 10 a.m., parade registration begins at the Town Hall on Payroll Avenue. People have until 11 a.m. for late sign-ups. At 11 a.m. Craig Elliott, the Bull Whip Master, will perform. At “High Noon” Chloride’s parade marches down Tennessee Avenue (expect antique vehicles, floats, equestrian units, cars and marching units).

At 1 p.m. the High Desert Drifters gunfight troupe performs shootouts in Cyanide Springs, and at 2 p.m. parade awards will be given out. Immediately after the parade awards, tickets will be pulled for a variety of fantastic prizes in the raffle drawing.

The Jim Fritz Museum and the Silver Belle Playhouse are a must visit when in Chloride, and the Mohave Prospectors Association’s booth offers young and old a chance to pan for real gold.

For more information, call Inman at 928-565-9777.