City meetings transition back to Council chambers

KINGMAN – The remodel of City Council chambers is complete, and commission and Council meetings are returning to a brighter, more welcoming space at 310 N. Fourth St.
“It’s a lot more welcoming and friendly,” said Coleen Haines, City public affairs coordinator.
Council has been meeting at the Mohave County Administration Building for more than a year. The renovation will allow Council to return home to a City of Kingman facility.
“The main reason behind it was that it was outdated, it was dark, the lighting was bad, we needed to repair some technology, we wanted to make it more accessible,” Haines said.
Council chambers has been repainted, updated technologically, and its podium was moved up to provide for better mobility in and out of the room. The renovation cost the city around $17,000.
“It’s just really opened up quite a bit,” Haines said.
Now City commission and Council meetings are scheduled to return to Council chambers. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make use of the renovated room first at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. Haines said Council is expected to have its first meeting back in its chambers April 16.
She said with the technology updates the City may even be able to stream its meetings on Channel 4 in addition to YouTube. However, she noted that is still in the works.
“Everything is transitioning back,” Haines said.
