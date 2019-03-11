Clean City announces winners of the America Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission presented the winners of the America Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest with award certificates Feb. 28, recognizing the efforts of local students to bring awareness to the important practice of recycling.
“The Clean City Commission thanks the seven local schools, 33 classrooms and 661 students from Kindergarten through eighth grade who participated,” the CCC wrote in a press release.
Commissioners also thanked teachers who encouraged their students to learn more about recycling by participating in the contest: from KAOL Primary (Andrade, Arnold, Brann, Delgado, Jule, Mason, Osterman, Quinn Schwab, and Smith), KAOL Intermediate (Brazdys, Busby, Hopper, Pettigrew, and Snelling), KAOL Middle (Harmon, Jantz, and Scheidegger), KUSD Cerbat (Morey and Thurman), KUSD Manzanita (Baitinger, Chastain, Hurling, Klastaske, and Reddick), KUSD Desert Willows (Lawson, C), and KUSD Middle School (Nowicki).
Sponsors, who were also thanked in the release, include Frozen Yogurt Island, McDonald’s, Super Walmart and Taco Bell (Desert Del Oro).
Information provided by the City of Kingman
