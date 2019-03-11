Daughters of the American Revolution thank JAVC

KINGMAN – The Lewis-Kingman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council President Pat Farrell with a certificate of appreciation after he and his wife, Casey, spoke about happenings at the veterans council at a recent DAR meeting.
“It’s always good to find out what’s going on with their organization,” said Daughters of the American Revolution representative Jamie Mickalowski.
Kathryn Andrews, Kingman chapter regent, in the past described DAR as a “patriotic organization, non-political, non-religious, and we support historic preservation, education, patriotism.” Daughters of the American Revolution are able to trace their lineages back to ancestors who served in the American Revolution.
The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, seeks to provide a one-stop information center for veterans, in addition to connecting veterans with resources and providing a “hand up” to those who have served and their families.
At a recent DAR meeting, Pat and Casey Farrell spoke about JAVC’s Operation 6 veteran housing project.
“They said they need quilts and twin bed linens and pillow cases for the facility downtown,” Mickalowski said.
She said the Farrells also touched on the recent stand down held in Bullhead City, and on how taxpayers can contribute tax-deductible donations to JAVC. Single taxpayers can direct up to $400, and married couples filing jointly $800, of Arizona tax obligations to JAVC.
“It’s a very worthwhile charity,” Mickalowski said. “They do good things.”
