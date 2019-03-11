Horoscopes | March 12, 2019

Birthdays: Jaimie Alexander, 35; Aaron Eckhart, 51; Courtney B. Vance, 59; Liza Minnelli, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take your time and make decisions based on facts. It’s OK to think big, but in the end, sticking to what you know you can handle will bring you closer to the achievements you want long-term.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be sympathetic toward others. Looking out for the underdog will prove to be helpful down the road when you need a favor.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone gets wind of what you are up to, he or she will disrupt you. Trust in yourself, and keep your personal life a secret from those you work alongside.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have what it takes to solicit the help and backing you need to get what you want. Partnerships are favored as long as you keep things equal when it comes to the financial aspect of your relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put greater emphasis on how you look, feel and relate to the people you care about most. Don’t let a disagreement ruin your connection with someone special.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out, participate and discover what others have to offer. Your curiosity will assist you in discovering something that will help you rethink your plans.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something you find enjoyable and educational. Romance is encouraged.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A unique relationship will spark your imagination and encourage you to follow your dreams. Explore the possibilities, but don’t take a risk that could lead to injury or insult.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll tend to overreact or give in to temptation. Before heading down a path that isn’t going to amount to much, rethink your options and choose self-improvement.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Seize the moment and follow through with your plans. Personal gain will be yours if you apply discipline and work hard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a moment to consider what’s going on around you. Look for facts, not an adaptation of what someone wants you to see.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The best results will come from being thoughtful, practical and assertive. Know what you want, and make it happen.