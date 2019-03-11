OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Column on Lingenfelter spot on

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter

Shirley Mathe, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 11, 2019 7:27 p.m.

I would like to applaud your “It may be time, Mr. Vice Mayor” column Feb. 27. I rarely comment in the opinion page, but this particular issue is important.

Over the last 1 ½ to 2 years, I have watched and listened to Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter bad mouth and belittle people who either he did not agree with or wanted to steamroll over. One of the most outrageous (in my humble opinion) stunts he headed was to get the City to void the 25 year contract with the airport authority just to have control over the airport.

His accusation that the previous board “embezzled” funds, without any proof at all, was completely out of line. He led the City into spending $24,000 for a forensic audit, not to mention the cost for legal expenses to take over the airport, which vindicated the previous board members.

Lingenfelter complains about Steve Robinson besmirching his reputation, but I missed his apology to all the previous board members of the Kingman Airport Authority when all his accusations against them were proven to be false.

I do not know Krystal Burge personally, but I do know that she, her husband and her brother donate a lot of time and money into our community and ask nothing in return. They all deserve an apology for their reputation being dragged through the mud.

The bottom line here is that Kingman’s vice mayor is a bully and will go to any lengths to get his way.

No matter who he hurts.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vice Mayor Lingenfelter serves PAC chair with defamation lawsuit
Column | It may be time, Mr. Vice Mayor
Mayor calls for City Council special meeting Tuesday
Councilman Travis Lingenfelter again facing recall
Community View | Lingenfelter’s lawsuit is justified

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy