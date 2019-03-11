Local sportsmen get good news on fall big-game draws

The results of the 2019 elk and antelope draws are posted and many local sportsmen have found out that they have been successful.

For those sportsmen who have portal accounts (which are free) with Arizona Game and Fish Department, the results are available.

For most of us, the news hasn’t been good, but there are many residents who will be heading to the 7 Mile Hill Range to sharpen their shooting skills for both rifle and archery in preparation for upcoming hunts.

Locals who have been drawn include Bobby and Cherylann Olivas, who got muzzleloader elk tags in Unit 6A.

Greg Holden drew an archery elk tag in Unit 5B.

Jake Schneider and his two sons, Ethan and Levi, along with Brodie O’Banion drew Unit 7W late bull tags. Coincidently, DJ O’Banion, who applied separately for the same tag, also drew that tag.

Kenny Bellm is another local sportsman who also got a late Unit 7W bull elk tag.

Cody Jalbert hit the jackpot when he drew a Unit 10 archery antelope tag and a unit 8 archery bull tag.

Tim Prentice drew a 3A archery antelope tag, while JoEllen Stevens drew a late Unit 10 antlerless elk tag.

Also drawing a late Unit 10 antlerless elk tag was Wesley Pellerito.

Nolan Bauer and Craig Steele drew a pair of the early multi-unit elk tags near Kingman, while Ryan Borden got an antlerless tag in Unit 1.

I got a call from Dr. Bill Connelly who told me that he had thought that he and his son Clay had drawn archery tags in Unit 9 but in fact he and Clay along with son Will all drew late rifle tags in Unit 9.

One young lady who drew a Unit 10 youth tag was Kingman resident Ellie Bruno.

Page McDonald, who had 19 bonus points for antelope, drew one of the most sought after rifle antelope tags in Arizona. McDonald drew one of the 85 buck tags for Unit 10.

This is the first antelope tag that McDonald has ever drawn.

Michael Chan drew his first bull elk tag. His tag is in Unit 5B North.

Bob Shaw and Travis Allman drew archery bull tags in Unit 8.

Drawing an Arizona elk or antelope tag is not easy for most people. Tags are limited and the demand for them is high.

When a sportsman draws one of these tags, it is indeed very special.

In the case of Page McDonald, according to the latest data from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, over 9,000 sportsmen applied for the rifle antelope tags that were offered for the Unit 10 rifle hunt.