Obituary | Kenneth R. Fox

Kenneth R. Fox

Kenneth R. Fox

Originally Published: March 11, 2019 5:16 p.m.

Kenneth R. Fox, 72, reluctantly passed away at his home in Golden Valley, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was born June 29, 1946, to Verbena Mary Carpenter Fox and Junior Roy Fox, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the third of 11 children.

Kenneth married Connie Wood in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Feb. 5, 1968. Connie passed away on May 9, 2018, after a tragic fall in her home. Kenneth and Connie were married for 50 years.

Kenneth and Connie were the parents of two children, John Fox and George Fox, who cared for him constantly after the death of their mother.

Kenneth was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many church callings throughout his life. He served a mission to southern Australia 1965-1967, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He especially enjoyed serving as a Scout leader.

Kenneth had many hobbies including rock and stamp collecting, woodworking, electronics, making home movies, four wheeling, prospecting, guns, and exploring the Arizona desert.

Kenneth graduated from Norwalk High School, Norwalk, California, class of 1964. He was attracted to technology from an early age. He was self-taught and proficient in photography, home movies, electronics, mechanics, and computers. Kenneth worked at various occupations, including carpentry, machinist, electrician, manufacturing, and physical facilities management. He also worked in a top-secret facility developing military weapons.

Kenneth was excused from military service during the Vietnam era due to an anomalous spike in his blood sugar level on the day of his induction.

Kenneth spent his life engaged with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons; his grandchildren; Brandi, Michael, Dillon, Rachel, Sierra, Brittany, and Arron, as well as great-grandchildren; Owen, Lilian, Delilah, Adalynn, Luna, and Alice.

Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Connie, and his brother, Allen M. Fox.

Both Kenneth and Connie have elected to be cremated following the protocols of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Their remains will be maintained by their children.

