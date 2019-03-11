Obituary Notice | Lloyd Seeley

Originally Published: March 11, 2019 5:21 p.m.
Lloyd Seeley was born March 4, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away Jan. 19, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona with his wife, Mona Medlin Seeley, by his side.
Services will be held 2 p.m. March 30, 2019 at Kingman Christian Church, 2830 Gordon Drive.
