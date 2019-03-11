OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 11
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain forecast for Monday night, Tuesday

Originally Published: March 11, 2019 2:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Clear skies are forecast for Kingman from Wednesday until the end of the week, but before residents start celebrating, there are chances for precipitation tonight and Tuesday.

Tonight, Monday, March 11, will be mostly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees and a 50 percent chance of showers. Come Tuesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 11 a.m. Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 58. There is also a 30 percent chance of precipitation after 11 p.m.

Sunny skies return Wednesday, which has a forecast high of around 53 degrees. However, winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A north-northwest wind will blow from 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph come afternoon.

As of around noon Monday, no more precipitation was expected this week. The lowest low for the week is forecast for Wednesday night at around 34 degrees, and the highest highs Saturday and Sunday at 67 and 69, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prepare for rain Saturday
Wet weekend forecast for Kingman
Hualapais could see Christmas Day snow
More rain forecast for Kingman
More snow today

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy