Rain forecast for Monday night, Tuesday

KINGMAN – Clear skies are forecast for Kingman from Wednesday until the end of the week, but before residents start celebrating, there are chances for precipitation tonight and Tuesday.

Tonight, Monday, March 11, will be mostly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees and a 50 percent chance of showers. Come Tuesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 11 a.m. Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 58. There is also a 30 percent chance of precipitation after 11 p.m.

Sunny skies return Wednesday, which has a forecast high of around 53 degrees. However, winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A north-northwest wind will blow from 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph come afternoon.

As of around noon Monday, no more precipitation was expected this week. The lowest low for the week is forecast for Wednesday night at around 34 degrees, and the highest highs Saturday and Sunday at 67 and 69, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service