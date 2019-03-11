Scroggins team wins second in a row

The father-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins shook off a tough first day at Martinez Lake on the Colorado River to easily win the Kingman Bass Club’s second tournament of the year.

The two-day event drew a total of nine teams, which in the past has produced some heavy limits of largemouth bass.

The tournament started out very cold with the anglers’ boats covered with a hard frost, something unusual for Martinez Lake.

Compounding the problem was there were at least four other tournaments going out of the landing at the lake.

Just how tough was the fishing? On the first day of the tournament NONE of the teams brought in a five fish-limit.

Donnie and his dad brought four fish to the scales, but it was Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris who had the lead. Tatzel-Morris had three bass that weighed 8.38 pounds, and the Scroggins four bass weighed 6.74 pounds.

“It was as tough as I’ve ever seen on Martinez,” Donnie said. “Bites were few and far between.”

The second day of the tournament the weather and water were warmer, and Donnie and Ray figured out a pattern.

“We fished in Ferguson around trees close to the bank,” Donnie said. He noted he used the same bait for both days.

“I used a Chigger Craw exclusively,” said the veteran angler.

At the weigh-in, Team Scroggins brought in five solid bass, including the heaviest bass caught during the tournament. That lunker weighed 4.81 pounds and collectively their haul weighed 12.98 pounds.

The Hilton family took second place with five good bass weighing 11.42 pounds.

Tatzel-Morris came in third with a two-day weight of 10.55 pounds.

With the win, the Scroggins team is solidly in first place for Anglers of the Year. In January, the Scroggins team won the first KBC tournament of the year at Lake Havasu.

The next KBC tournament will be March 23-24 at Alamo Lake.

The pre-fish meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 13 at Kingman Honda, 3800 Stockton Hill Road.

All anglers are invited to attend and fish the two-day event.

For more information on the KBC, call Scroggins at 928-279-5852.