OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Scroggins team wins second in a row

Donnie & Ray Scroggins with their Martinez Lake bass. (Courtesy)

Donnie & Ray Scroggins with their Martinez Lake bass. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: March 11, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The father-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins shook off a tough first day at Martinez Lake on the Colorado River to easily win the Kingman Bass Club’s second tournament of the year.

The two-day event drew a total of nine teams, which in the past has produced some heavy limits of largemouth bass.

The tournament started out very cold with the anglers’ boats covered with a hard frost, something unusual for Martinez Lake.

Compounding the problem was there were at least four other tournaments going out of the landing at the lake.

Just how tough was the fishing? On the first day of the tournament NONE of the teams brought in a five fish-limit.

Donnie and his dad brought four fish to the scales, but it was Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris who had the lead. Tatzel-Morris had three bass that weighed 8.38 pounds, and the Scroggins four bass weighed 6.74 pounds.

“It was as tough as I’ve ever seen on Martinez,” Donnie said. “Bites were few and far between.”

The second day of the tournament the weather and water were warmer, and Donnie and Ray figured out a pattern.

“We fished in Ferguson around trees close to the bank,” Donnie said. He noted he used the same bait for both days.

“I used a Chigger Craw exclusively,” said the veteran angler.

At the weigh-in, Team Scroggins brought in five solid bass, including the heaviest bass caught during the tournament. That lunker weighed 4.81 pounds and collectively their haul weighed 12.98 pounds.

The Hilton family took second place with five good bass weighing 11.42 pounds.

Tatzel-Morris came in third with a two-day weight of 10.55 pounds.

With the win, the Scroggins team is solidly in first place for Anglers of the Year. In January, the Scroggins team won the first KBC tournament of the year at Lake Havasu.

The next KBC tournament will be March 23-24 at Alamo Lake.

The pre-fish meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 13 at Kingman Honda, 3800 Stockton Hill Road.

All anglers are invited to attend and fish the two-day event.

For more information on the KBC, call Scroggins at 928-279-5852.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Father, son win final KBC tourney of the year at Lake Havasu
Ray, Donnie Scroggins win first KBC tournament at Lake Havasu
Parker, Wolsey win KBC tourney at Lake Powell
Team Scroggins wins big at KBC tournament
Parker, Wolsey win again at Lake Mohave

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy