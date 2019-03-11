OFFERS
Mon, March 11
Suspect fatally shot after firing on DPS officer in Buckeye

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 11, 2019 2:16 p.m.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper shot and killed a suspect who opened fire during a traffic stop.

DPS officials say the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in Buckeye.

A trooper in a patrol vehicle was pursuing a minivan just north of I-10 on Jackrabbit Trail when the minivan ended up rolling on its side.

Two suspects got out of the car. One fired a handgun at the trooper, who returned fire and fatally wounded him.

The armed suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jose German.

The trooper suffered a minor injury.

DPS says German had an active felony warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on drug-related charges.

The second suspect is still at large.

Officials did not have his identity.

