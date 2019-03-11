Suspect fatally shot after firing on DPS officer in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper shot and killed a suspect who opened fire during a traffic stop.
DPS officials say the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in Buckeye.
A trooper in a patrol vehicle was pursuing a minivan just north of I-10 on Jackrabbit Trail when the minivan ended up rolling on its side.
Two suspects got out of the car. One fired a handgun at the trooper, who returned fire and fatally wounded him.
The armed suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jose German.
The trooper suffered a minor injury.
DPS says German had an active felony warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on drug-related charges.
The second suspect is still at large.
Officials did not have his identity.
