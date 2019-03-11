OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woman says she distracted jaguar after attack at Arizona zoo

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

ASTRID GALVAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 11, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX – A woman on a trip to an Arizona zoo with her son and grandchildren reacted swiftly when a jaguar attacked another visitor who had crossed a barrier to take a selfie with the wild animal.

Michele Flores said Monday she grabbed a water bottle from a stroller and put it through an enclosure, distracting the jaguar.

The cat took one paw from the woman in the enclosure, but the other got stuck in her sleeve until Flores' son helped pull her to safety.

The jaguar then grabbed the bottle and walked away.

"If it's my own kids I would have frozen scared to death but since it wasn't, it was OK, I knew I had to try something," Flores said.

Flores' son Adam Wilkerson later took widely circulated video showing the injured woman on the ground with deep gashes and blood, writhing in pain. Wilkerson said he heard screams for help and didn't think when he ran to help the woman.

The attack occurred Saturday at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park, a privately owned facility outside Phoenix.

The woman suffered deep cuts and was recovering. She has not been identified.

The zoo has said the jaguar never left its enclosure and won't be euthanized.

A spokeswoman said the injured visitor had returned to the facility and said she felt bad about the publicity it was getting. The zoo issued a statement Monday on Twitter thanking people who supported the company for not euthanizing the jaguar.

“The person involved met privately with zoo officials to acknowledge her regret for her role in the past weekend’s event,” said the statement, which wasn’t attributed to a specific person.

The zoo is home to 600 exotic and endangered species, with a total of 6,000 animals, including leopards, lions, white tigers and ocelots.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tragedy mars Christmas for three
Strange But True | Who's the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
Lion kills worker after escaping locked area
Kingman Letters: Posing bear on the front page
Hed Lines: Taking the road more traveled, and a walk on the wild side

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy