Arizona regents file motion to dismiss AG's lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for the Arizona Board of Regents have filed motions to dismiss the state Attorney General's lawsuit targeting university property development.
Mark Brnovich filed suit in Arizona Tax Court in January, alleging Arizona State University has misused its tax-exempt status to benefit private developers.
The lawsuit claims ASU has made real estate deals that shield selected companies from property taxes while generating revenue for the school and the regents, who oversee the state's three public universities.
The regents' motion says the attorney general lacks authority to sue the board.
ASU officials say legal real estate transactions intended to benefit the university are permitted by state law.
A spokeswoman for Brnovich says the AG's Office is confident in the lawsuit's merits and "are committed to sticking up for Arizona taxpayers."
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*