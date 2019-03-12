OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Popular keepers collection covers many timeless topics

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 12, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am writing about your Keepers booklet, the collection of your most popular essays, poems and letters. I would like to purchase a copy, but first, I have a question. Is there a particular favorite of yours in there? – Big Fan in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Dear Fan: My Keepers booklet contains 72 column items that readers have told me they had read and reread until they were yellowed with age and falling apart. This booklet was created because of the high volume of requests from my readers for a collection of these items in one easy-to-use booklet. The subjects are diverse, covering a variety of topics, including parenting, children, aging, animals, forgiveness, etc. One poem in particular has always resonated with me. It is titled “The Time Is Now,” and I find its message both poignant and meaningful. I hope you will agree.

THE TIME IS NOW

–(Author Unknown)

If you are ever going to love me,

Love me now, while I can know

The sweet and tender feelings

Which from true affection flow.

Love me now

While I am living.

Do not wait until I’m gone

And then have it chiseled in marble,

Sweet words on ice-cold stone.

If you have tender thoughts of me,

Please tell me now.

If you wait until I am sleeping,

Never to awaken,

There will be death between us

And I won’t hear you then.

So, if you love me, even a little bit,

Let me know it while I am living

So I can treasure it.

Filled with clever observations, my Keepers booklet is both witty and philosophical. It can be ordered by sending your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 to Dear Abby Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. You will find it to be a quick and easy read, as well as an inexpensive gift for newly married couples, pet lovers, new parents, and anyone who is grieving the loss of a friend or loved one or recovering from an illness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Lighthearted poem reminds visitors to use guest towels
Dear Abby: One way to measure success is how your kids describe you
Dear Abby: Gal pals can’t see positives in woman’s open marriage
Dear Abby: Long-distance relationship may be too far to overcome
Dear Abby: Learn to manage anger before exploding at kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*