Discounted cleanup set for end of March, April

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Sanitation Department and the Clean City Commission are offering a $3 Special Trash Haul Cleanup for Kingman customers during the last week in March and all of April.

Quarterly cleanups typically last for a month, but due to recent storms resulting in additional limb debris, the coming event has been extended by one week. Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia said the City provided a drop-off area for debris earlier this month, and that the trash-haul extension will allow those residents who couldn’t take limbs to the drop off to rid their properties of debris.

“The cost is relatively low,” Tapia said. “For $3 you can take advantage of cleaning in and around your home and make Kingman a cleaner, better place to live.”

The special $3 cleanup is available to sanitation customers within Kingman city limits, but special pickups are limited to one per residential property with sanitation services activated.

Requests for special trash pickups received before March 25 and after April 30 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.

Items not accepted include: concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals and other hazardous waste; and refrigerators and air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

Tapia explained that the community has historically taken advantage of the cleanup in large numbers. A special cleanup is held each quarter, and Tapia said the City receives well over 200 work orders for each of the four quarters. Tapia asks community members to be patient, as it could take the City a day or two to pick up placed orders.

“In the past we’ve been pretty timely, and have been able to get it within 24 or 48 hours,” Tapia explained.

To schedule a pickup, contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (Option 1) or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115.