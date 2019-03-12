OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Genealogy group grounds you with your roots

Carl Jerome Eaton and his family, ancestors of Belinda Sharp, Mohave County Geneology Society president. The MCGS is hosting a free class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 3180 Rutherford St. (Photo courtesy Belinda Sharp)

Carl Jerome Eaton and his family, ancestors of Belinda Sharp, Mohave County Geneology Society president. The MCGS is hosting a free class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 3180 Rutherford St. (Photo courtesy Belinda Sharp)

mugshot photo
By Claire Whitley
Originally Published: March 12, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – A tree needs strong roots to grow, and people need strong roots to feel connected.

“If you know where you are from, you can know who you are,” said Belinda Sharp, president of the Mohave County Genealogy Society. “Once you have roots, you are grounded, and there is a peace that comes with that.”

The Mohave County Genealogy Society will be sharing free classes with the community beginning Saturday, March 16, from 1-2:30 p.m. These classes will be taught in connection with the Family Search Program (familysearch.org).

Classes will be March 16, June 15, and Sept. 14.

Classes will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 3180 Rutherford St. The first class is “How to Begin With Family History Research.”

Sharp said most people are overwhelmed by the thought of beginning family research. The first step, she said, is just gathering everything in the home.

“It’s great to just get a basket or box and keep it somewhere, and then put anything with family history in that box when you find it,” Sharp said. “Brains are funny, and once you start a project like this, you’ll think of all the other things you had forgotten about.”

Another tip Sharp has is to start by writing out personal history. Not grandparents or great-grandparents, but start with the self and siblings and parents and work from there. Once someone has that, and gets to the first deceased relative, researchers can plug that information into familysearch.org and find other research on their family line.

“So many people are doing this now,” Sharp said. “It’s easy to make those connections.”

Sharp said at the class Saturday, she will go over which services are free and what people can do, both online and with apps on their phones. There will be handouts, and Sharp said there will even be a small amount of homework – making free accounts on the genealogical websites.

“Bring your notebook and be ready to blast off,” Sharp said.

The MCGS meets the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. Sharp said these meetings are open to everyone, from novices to experts of genealogical research. There are yearly dues of $10 and there is an optional $1 donation per meeting. This money goes toward paying a seminar speaker as well as buying books for the collection.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Understanding where the family came from can help ground those who feel lost
Daughters of the American Revolution wants you to know your lineage
President of genealogy society helps others with research
Kingman family histories made easy
Organization News: Thursday, June 4, 2015

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*