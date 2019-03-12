Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new superior courthouse

KINGMAN – Chief Justice Scott Bales of the Arizona Supreme Court will be on hand at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new superior court building in Kingman set for 2 p.m. Monday, March 18.

The new facility has been in the works for more than 15 years, according to a Mohave County Superior Court press release. Court facilities in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have also undergone recent expansions, and the new courthouse in Kingman will provide more space, enhanced work conditions and the necessary security protocols of a modern facility.

“Once complete there are plans to remodel portions of the Historic courthouse, so the Kingman-Cerbat Justice Court can move from their temporary facility into the historic building,” the release states.

Project funding comes from Mohave County’s quarter-cent sales tax that sunsets at the end of this year. Additional funds are coming from local court fee accounts and from the sale of a county property. Johnson Carlier, LLC of Tempe was chosen as the contractor, with the project expecting to cost just more than $20 million.

The groundbreaking will be held in the parking lot east of the courthouse at 401 E. Spring St. Officials expected to attend include Bales and chair of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Hildy Angius.

The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending should arrive by 1:45 p.m. as seating is limited.

